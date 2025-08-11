Iran’s export of steel, iron up 13% in 4 months: ISPA

According to the association, Iran exported steel and iron products, valued at more than $2.3 billion, between March 21 and July 21, 2025, showing a seven percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The exports volume of billet and bloom also registered a 15 percent growth in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

In this period, the exports volume of iron ore concentrate has increased 78 percent increase from March 21 to July 21, 2025 compared to the last year's corresponding period, the association added.

