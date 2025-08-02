Iran, Iraq emphasize resolving gas export, payment issues

Speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting with Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Fadhil and his accompanying delegation, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said the two countries had made progress on their gas export agreement, which involves supplying power plants in Iraq via the Shalamcheh and Naftshahr border crossings.

"There were discussions about the volume of exported gas, and fortunately, we reached a consensus," Paknejad told Shana news agency. "We also achieved positive outcomes regarding the payments owed to us for previous gas exports, and we expect both the volume and financial issues to be resolved soon."

He described the meeting atmosphere as positive and thanked the Iraqi minister, his team, and the Iraqi people for their hospitality toward Iranian pilgrims traveling to Iraq for religious visits and the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Paknejad added that Iraq’s electricity minister pledged to make every effort to ensure favorable conditions for Iranian pilgrims visiting during the Arbaeen ceremonies.

MNA/Shana.ir