  1. Politics
Aug 30, 2025, 9:53 AM

Iran strongly rejects UK, Japan defense chiefs' claims

Iran strongly rejects UK, Japan defense chiefs' claims

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s embassy in Japan has condemned as “baseless” the allegations made by the defense ministers of the UK and Japan, rejecting claims of Iranian involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tokyo strongly condemned the unfounded claims made in the joint statement by the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Japan.

Iran firmly rejects any allegations of interference in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and calls on both parties to resolve their differences peacefully, it said.

The embassy also urged Western countries fueling the crisis to halt their illegal interventions and focus on promoting peace rather than falsely blaming others.

In a recent joint statement, the defense chiefs of the United Kingdom and Japan claimed that Russia is getting military assistance from North Korea and Iran in its Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

Iranian authorities have consistently emphasized their opposition to war and support for a political resolution to the crisis.

MNA/

News ID 235892

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News