Russia reacts to European troika’s actions against Iran

In its statement, the ministry said that Moscow strongly condemns the European Troika’s decision to restore sanctions against Iran and calls on the international community to reject this action.

These three countries have no legal basis to use the mechanism for reinstating sanctions against Iran, it said.

The statement added that the attempts by the UK, Germany, and France to invoke the Snapback are a serious destabilizing factor that undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at finding negotiated solutions and eliminating any suspicions regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of preventing a new escalation over Iran’s nuclear program, noting that, as demonstrated by the foreign aggression against Iran in June, any escalation could have severe consequences for international peace and security.

The statement further noted that European countries participating in the JCPOA, by acting knowingly outside the legal framework and encouraging other states to follow a unilateral path, only worsen their position as violators of their commitments, which is both blameworthy and unacceptable.

In conclusion, the ministry urged the European countries to reconsider their misguided decisions before they lead to irreversible consequences and a new tragedy. It emphasized that, in Russia’s view, their current approach toward Tehran has no prospects for success.

MNA/TSN channel