Tehran slams Australia's anti-Iran move as 'unjustifiable'

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Foreign Ministry expressed regret over Canberra’s move to ask Iran’s ambassador and a number of diplomats to leave Australia, calling it “unjustifiable and contrary to the tradition of diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

The ministry categorically dismissed the accusation that Iran promotes anti-Semitism, drawing Australia’s attention to “the documented historical fact that anti-Semitism is fundamentally a Western-European phenomenon, manifested in various forms throughout history.”

The statement added that in recent years, the term has been “misused to suppress all forms of protest against occupation, apartheid, and genocide targeting the Palestinian people.”

Reiterating its condemnation of “atrocities and genocide unfolding in Gaza,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry held the supporters and justifiers of the Israeli regime’s actions responsible.

It stated that Australia’s move to level accusations against Iran and target longstanding diplomatic ties between the two nations serves “the policy of the Israeli regime to deflect global attention from the catastrophe of genocide in the occupied territories and to heighten tensions in the region.”

The statement stressed that Iran reserves the right to take reciprocal measures, urging Australia to reconsider its “misguided decision.”

The Ministry held Canberra accountable for the consequences of its move, including potential difficulties for the Iranian academic and expatriate community residing in Australia.

