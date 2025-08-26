Tehran reacts to Australia's move in expelling Iran envoy

On Tuesday, Australia declared Iran’s ambassador in Canberra “persona non grata” and ordered him and three other Iranian diplomats to leave the country within seven days, while also suspending its own embassy operations in Tehran.

Australia has accused Iran, citing unfounded claims, of inciting anti-Jewish attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. The Australian government declared Iran’s ambassador in Canberra a persona non grata and gave him, along with three other Iranian officials, a seven-day deadline to depart the country.

Additionally, the Australian Prime Minister announced the suspension of his country’s embassy activities in Tehran and relocated its diplomats to a third country.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that any inappropriate action in the diplomatic arena will be met with a reciprocal reaction from Iran. Officials are currently reviewing the issue and determining the appropriate response.

He emphasized that the accusation of “anti-Semitism” is completely unfounded, noting that such a concept has no place in Iran’s culture, history, or religion and is fundamentally a Western and European phenomenon. Historical persecution of Jews is primarily a European issue, and Europeans must answer for their past.

The spokesperson suggested that Australia’s recent decision appears to have been influenced by internal developments, including widespread protests in Australia against the genocide in Palestine.

