Aug 27, 2025, 8:52 AM

Hamas rejects Khalil al-Hayya assassination reports

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Hamas rejected the Israeli regime's claim on the assassination of Khalil al-Hayya.

A senior official from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has strongly denied reports claiming the assassination of Khalil al-Hayya, head of the movement’s office in Gaza and chief negotiator.

The Hamas official dismissed the alleged assassination as enemy propaganda, stressing that Khalil al-Hayya remains alive and continues his duties.

The Hamas official described these rumors as part of the Israeli regime's psychological and media warfare against the Palestinian people and the leaders of the Resistance.

