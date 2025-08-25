Iran Armed Forces fully prepared to repel enemy threats

Addressing a ceremony at Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahrin on Sunday, Hatami said Iran currently holds a “special” position among the countries of the region and should preserve its independence and territorial integrity.

He warned the enemy that the noble Iranian Army forces are “prepared, as in the past, to give a more crushing response with greater strength and resoluteness to punish any malicious aggressor."

The Iranian Army chief noted that scientific developments in the Armed Forces are taking place at a rapid pace as the nature of threats is evolving, Press TV reported.

Hatami emphasized that the Iranian Army must always keep itself updated and utilize the valuable experiences from past wars, especially the 12-day Israeli-US war, to identify enemies and threats.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining the country’s readiness in the face of maritime threats.

The top Iranian commander said readiness for the future, focusing on modern warfare, and strengthening defensive capabilities are the Army’s critical responsibilities.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

The Iranian Navy on Thursday held a major naval missile exercise –codenamed Sustainable Power 1404 -- across the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

As part of the main stages of the military exercise, various types of naval cruise missiles with different ranges successfully hit their targets after firing from the surface vessels of the Navy.

The missile systems and naval units of the Iranian Navy successfully destroyed their surface targets at sea using the Qadir and Nasir cruise missiles, as well as the Qader medium-range anti-ship cruise missile.

