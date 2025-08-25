Russia, China navies complete joint patrol in Pacific Ocean

"A detachment of ships from the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy has completed joint patrol tasks in the Asia-Pacific region. In the central Pacific Ocean, the ships carried out anti-submarine tasks with deck-based aircraft flights. After reaching the final point of the planned route, the ships of the two countries continued on their own courses. The parties thanked each other for their successful cooperation in completing all the joint patrol tasks," the statement said.

According to the press service, the ships covered more than 6,000 nautical miles during the joint patrol.

Russia’s Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship, China’s Shaoxing destroyer, and the Qiandaohu supply ship departed from Vladivostok on August 7, having first participated in the Russia-China 2025 Maritime Interaction naval drill. During the patrol, the crews called at Kamchatka to replenish supplies before continuing to carry out their tasks in the Pacific Ocean.

The main objectives of the fifth joint Russian-Chinese patrol are to strengthen naval cooperation between the two countries, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor maritime waters, and protect Russia's and China's maritime economic activities.

The first joint Russian-Chinese naval patrol in the Asia-Pacific region took place in 2021 and has been conducted annually since then.

MNA/