Russian-Chinese naval exercise begins in Vladivostok

TEHRAN, August 01 (MNA) – The opening ceremony of a joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise, Maritime Cooperation - 2025, was held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said.

Two warships, one submarine, and two rescue and support vessels of the People’s Liberation Army of China arrived at the Russian port city to participate in the exercise, TASS reported.

The exercises will be led by Russian Vice Admiral Denis Berezovsky and Chinese Vice Admiral Liu Zizhu.

Addressing the crews, who lined up in front of their ships, Berezovsky said the exercises were defensive and peacekeeping in nature.

The naval part of the exercise will be held in the Sea of Japan on August 3-5.

