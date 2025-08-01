Russian-Chinese naval exercise begins in Vladivostok

Two warships, one submarine, and two rescue and support vessels of the People’s Liberation Army of China arrived at the Russian port city to participate in the exercise, TASS reported.

The exercises will be led by Russian Vice Admiral Denis Berezovsky and Chinese Vice Admiral Liu Zizhu.

Addressing the crews, who lined up in front of their ships, Berezovsky said the exercises were defensive and peacekeeping in nature.

The naval part of the exercise will be held in the Sea of Japan on August 3-5.

