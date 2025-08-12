The United States and China clashed over the Panama Canal at the United Nations on Monday, with the U.S. warning that Beijing's influence over the key waterway could threaten global trade and security and China calling U.S. accusations a pretext to take over the canal.

Community leader, Digna Benite, calls her village of Limon de Chagres, a land made of love. She fears that if the reservoir planned to be built on top of Limon, it would cause an ecocide.

The clash took place at a U.N. Security Council meeting where Panama's President José Raúl Mulino stressed the neutrality of the canal and his country's ownership of the waterway linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Panama holds the council presidency this month, and Mulino was chairing a meeting on challenges to maritime security. Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza told members these include piracy, armed robbery, transnational crime and cyber criminals weaponizing artificial intelligence to attack ports where there is "minimal cyber security, maximum exposure."

U.S. President Donald Trump thrust Panama into the spotlight even before winning election last November by suggesting that his country should consider retaking control of the Panama Canal and accusing Panama of ceding influence to China.

The U.S. built the canal in the early 1900s as it looked for ways to facilitate the transit of commercial and military vessels between its coasts. Control of the waterway transferred to Panama in 1999 under a treaty signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter.

China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong emphasized to the council that "Panama has consistently and effectively managed the canal, making significant contributions to global shipping and trade."

"China has always respected the permanent neutrality of the canal and firmly supports Panama in safeguarding its sovereignty over the canal to ensure its openness and smooth operation," he said.

RHM/