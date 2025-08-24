Dutch ministers resign in support of Gaza

This has plunged the Netherlands into an unprecedented political crisis. As a key member of the European Union, the Netherlands has faced public pressure in recent months to take a tougher stance against Israel’s actions.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned last night after failing to secure cabinet support for further sanctions against Israel due to its military assault on Gaza.

According to Deutsche Welle, four other ministers—Eddy van Hijum (Minister of Social Affairs), Judith Outermark (Minister of Interior), Apo Bruins (Minister of Education), and Daniel Jansen (Minister of Health)—along with four more ministers, resigned shortly after Veldkamp’s announcement.

Veldkamp, a member of the center-right party “New Social Contract,” said on Friday that he had been unable to reach an agreement on “meaningful measures” against Israel and repeatedly faced resistance from colleagues regarding existing sanctions.

His efforts included banning entry for far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, citing their role in inciting settler violence against Palestinians. Veldkamp also canceled three export permits for naval ship components and warned of the “deteriorating situation” in Gaza and the “risk of undesirable ultimate use.”

With his departure, the Netherlands is left without a foreign minister while the EU is reviewing security guarantees for Ukraine and continuing negotiations with the United States over tariffs.

Al Jazeera also reported that following his resignation, all ministers and state secretaries of the “New Social Contract” party expressed their support for Veldkamp and resigned from the Dutch caretaker government in solidarity.

The current Dutch cabinet, formed on June 3, 2025, after the previous government lost parliamentary confidence, is serving as a caretaker government and will continue its duties until the new cabinet is formed and sworn in.

MNA