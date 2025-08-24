Situation in Gaza ‘beyond catasrophe’: MSF

"The situation is really beyond being described as a catastrophe anymore. Catastrophe is a very simple word now, soft word. It's really worse than calling it a catastrophe," Mohammed Abu Mughaiseeb, MSF’s deputy medical coordinator in Gaza, told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview.

Stating that the health sector has been systematically dismantled over 22 months of Israeli bombardment, with most hospitals destroyed or out of service, Mughaiseeb added: "I'm not saying now collapsed health system. No, there is no health system anymore in Gaza."

He also noted that the remaining field clinics and makeshift wards are overflowing with wounded and critically ill patients.

Hospital occupancy rates have soared to 300%, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, leaving patients on bare floors and halting many surgeries due to shortages. Only 15 of 38 hospitals are partially operational, most heavily damaged by Israeli strikes.

Hunger, medicine shortages

Abu Mughaiseeb said a trickle of recent aid trucks has done little to stem a worsening famine in Gaza.

“There is no food, no medicine, no real humanitarian aid,” he said. “There is no food, no medicine, no humanitarian aid."

"The children who are dying from starvation, they have underlying disease,” he said.

"They could be treated and they are not supposed to die. I mean if they had food, they will live. If you have the special supplement proteins and milk, they will live," Mughaiseeb further stated.

