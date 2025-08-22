US forces begin withdrawal from Ain al Asad airbase in Iraq

Informed sources reported that the withdrawal commenced last night, with the aerial transport of some personnel and equipment currently underway, as reported by the Iraqi Alsumaria News on Friday.

Also, Arab media, citing Iraqi security sources, said that the Ain al-Asad airbase is expected to be completely vacated of the US personnel by early September 2025.

This withdrawal from the Ain al-Asad airbase is part of the implementation of the agreement between Baghdad and Washington to conclude the mission of the US-led military coalition in Iraq and transition to a non-combat security partnership.

