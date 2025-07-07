Air defense systems at US Ain al-Asad base activated

An Iraqi security source has confirmed the sudden activation of air defense systems at a US military base in Iraq.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing Al-Maalomah, a security source in Al-Anbar Province stated that US forces abruptly activated the air defense systems at the Ain al-Asad base, located in the western part of the province.

The source added that this move by American troops came out of fear of potential missile attacks.

He noted that US forces have increased the number of watchtowers around the Ain al-Asad base and have restricted military movements within the facility.

The source further revealed that a significant number of American aircraft have recently arrived in Iraq from Syria. For the first time, Patriot missile systems and other advanced defense platforms have been deployed at the Ain al-Asad base, according to the reports.

