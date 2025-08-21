Iranian missiles destroy targets successfully in navy drill

In continuation of organizing the main stages of the Iranian Army Navy Eqtedar 1404 (2025) “Sustainable Authority 1404” missile exercise, various types of naval cruise missiles with different ranges, were fired from the coast and decks of Iranian Navy surface vessels, and successfully hit their targets in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of ​​Oman.

At this stage of the exercise, the guided missile cruiser "Genaveh" and “Sabalan” destroyer successfully destroyed a designated surface target at sea by simultaneously firing "Nasir", “Ghadir” and “Qader” naval cruise and anti-ship missiles.

The "Qader" naval cruise missile is a medium-range, stealthy anti-ship cruise missile with high destructive power and impressive targeting accuracy, designed to combat vessels and coastal targets.

The "Ghadir" naval cruise missile is also a long-range, radar-evading anti-ship cruise missile with high destructive power and impressive targeting accuracy, which is used to combat vessels.

The "Nasir" naval cruise missile is a short-range, radar-evading anti-ship cruise missile with high destructive power and impressive targeting precision, used to combat vessels.

The Iranian Army Navy kicked off the operational phase of its Authroity 1404 missile exercise on Thursday, spanning two days in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

The drill will be conducted for two days with the participation of surface and subsurface vessels, aerial units, coastal-to-sea missile sites, sea-based missile sites, and electronic warfare units in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

