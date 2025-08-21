  1. Politics
Swiss national security advisor meets with Iranian deputy FM

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Swiss National Security Adviser Gabriel Lüchinger met Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi and discussed various issues, including the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

The Swiss National Security Advisor, who has traveled to Tehran to consult with Iranian officials, met and held talks with Takht-e-Ravanchi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments, including the catastrophic situation in Gaza and the ongoing genocide, as well as the Iranian nuclear issue.

On Wednesday, Gabriel Luchsinger was received for a meeting with Ali Larijani, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

