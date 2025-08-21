Swiss national security advisor meets with Iranian deputy FM

The Swiss National Security Advisor, who has traveled to Tehran to consult with Iranian officials, met and held talks with Takht-e-Ravanchi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments, including the catastrophic situation in Gaza and the ongoing genocide, as well as the Iranian nuclear issue.

On Wednesday, Gabriel Luchsinger was received for a meeting with Ali Larijani, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

MNA