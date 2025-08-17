3 US states to send national guard troops to Washington

The United States (US) state of West Virginia plans to send 300 to 400 National Guard troops to the capital, Governor Patrick Morrisey said, to help restore “cleanliness and safety” at the request of the government, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Henry McMaster, governor of South Carolina, said on the social media platform X that he had approved the deployment of 200 National Guardsmen “to support President Trump in his mission to restore law and order” to the nation’s capital.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he authorized sending 150 Ohio National Guard members to “carry out patrols and serve as added security,“ according to US media reports.

Trump has justified the deployment by citing rising crime and public disorder in Washington, claims not reflected in official crime statistics. Critics say the move appears aimed more at demonstrating strength amid domestic political pressures.

The additional troops are intended to supplement a previously announced contingent of 800 National Guard members, US media reported, citing government sources.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the new units could carry weapons, unlike the current unarmed patrols. The military has stated that National Guard troops in Washington are equipped with personal protective gear, including body armor, while weapons remain stored unless needed.

