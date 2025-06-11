LA has a curfew in place and is arresting protesters

A curfew is currently in place in part of downtown Los Angeles, with police saying they have begun arresting protesters Tuesday evening. Scattered demonstrations have also popped up in multiple cities across the US, with Texas deploying the National Guard in response.

The curfew is in place for pockets of downtown LA where demonstrations in the city have been concentrated. It applies from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Pacific Time, and LA Mayor Karen Bass said it could be in effect for a few days. It only covers an area of about 1 square mile, and will impact fewer than 100,000 of LA’s 4 million residents, according to authorities, CNN reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department said late Tuesday it had begun making “mass arrests.” Earlier, police said dozens were detained for failing to disperse at an unlawful assembly area. At least 378 people have been arrested over the past four days, the LAPD said earlier Tuesday, the CNN report added.

Inspired by demonstrations in Los Angeles, protesters in Texas have gathered in recent days to challenge the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

Like California, the Lone Star State is home to one of the country’s largest immigrant populations. Over the past few days, demonstrators have said they are speaking out for members of their community, many who fear taking to the streets themselves.

“Immigrants are the backbone of our society. Once again, they are all of us. They are our family members. They are our community members,” Laiba Khan, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, told CNN affiliate KEYE.

MNA