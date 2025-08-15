Aref hails positions of Eurasian Union on Israel against Iran

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref appreciated and thanked the constructive and encouraging positions of the Eurasian Union member states against the aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran.

In his speech on Friday at the Eurasian Economic Council meeting, Aref said that in February of this year, in Almaty, which was the Islamic Republic of Iran's first presence in an observer capacity at the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, "I expressed my views on regional integration and deepening relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Union".

In his speech, the Iranian vice president hailed the finalization of a free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU.

He said the deal has provided unparalleled opportunities for the economies of the member states and the business people and has also paved the way for sustainable economic development and stronger constructive interaction across the region.

In parallel with the implementation of the free trade agreement, Iran is prepared to promote cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union’s members in the other key spheres, such as energy and commerce, modern technologies, and transportation, the vice president added.

He expressed confidence that mutual cooperation will serve the EAEU goals.

Aref has traveled to Cholpon-Ata, in northeastern Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s prime ministers’ meeting.

During the event scheduled for August 14–15, 2025, Aref is expected to deliver a speech and hold meetings aimed at enhancing bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation.

With the approval of the heads of the five member states – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia – Iran became an observer member of the EAEU in 2024.

On Thursday, before leaving for the event, Aref said at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport that strengthening relations with neighboring countries – particularly those in the Eurasian region – is a priority for Iran.

Highlighting the deep cultural and historical connections between Iran and the countries of the Eurasian region, Aref noted that these shared ties necessitate the enhancement of cooperation across all sectors.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international economic organization focused on regional integration. It was established by the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union in 2014 to foster the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor.

RHM/