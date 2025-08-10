  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 10, 2025, 7:47 AM

Israeli forces enter several settlements in southern Syria

Israeli forces enter several settlements in southern Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Israeli forces have entered several settlements in the Al-Quneitra province in southern Syria, according to local sources.

Israeli forces have entered several settlements in the Al-Quneitra province in southern Syria and set up checkpoints there, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

According to the agency, "Israeli occupation forces have invaded a number of villages and towns in the central and southern parts of Al-Quneitra province, establishing checkpoints and searching civilians."

In particular, a convoy of five military vehicles entered the town of Er-Rafid, located on the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Another convoy advanced into the settlement of Ruwayhina, situated in the central part of the province, about 70 km from Damascus.

Several hours after the incursion, Israeli forces withdrew.

MNA/

News ID 235226

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News