PLA expels US destroyer from waters near China's Huangyan Dao

He Tiecheng, spokesperson for the navy of the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said that the theater command organized forces to lawfully track, monitor, issue warnings, and expel the U.S. warship, which entered the territorial waters near Huangyan Dao without authorization from the Chinese government.

The U.S. actions severely violated China's sovereignty and security, undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea, and contravened international law and the basic norms governing international relations, He said.

He said that naval forces of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the region.

