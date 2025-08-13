Iran's nuclear chief urges IAEA to condemn Israeli terrorism

He paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs of the media, the nuclear martyrs, and the recent imposed war.

"A number of institutions affiliated with the Zionist regime pretend that the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities was an act in the interest of the security of humanity. These narratives are so skillfully reflected that uninformed people believe them, and today we expect the media to stand strong and firmly against the combined war of the enemies of this land and reflect the correct narrative," he said.

"Israel is neither a member of the NPT nor a member of the safeguards, but it has influence in the International Atomic Energy Agency and with this influence it exploits the confidential information of countries. With the support of the United States, they are carrying out evil actions in the region," he added.

Eslami noted that during the 12-day war, a number of centers registered under the Agency's continuous surveillance, which were monitored by 130 inspectors, were repeatedly attacked using missiles and various projectiles.

"The Americans had been planning an attack on our facilities for a long time. This is despite the fact that none of the official institutions have submitted a report on Iran's non-compliance or deviation from the safeguards in recent years," Eslami further stressed.

He emphasized, "A fabricated and fake case has been formed by the Zionist regime, and the accusations and excuses are nothing more than an attempt to stop Iran's peaceful nuclear program. If their claims were true, they should have provided clear evidence. These fake statements are only a cover to prevent the progress of the Iranian nation."

"Such double standards and efforts to prevent Iran from entering advanced scientific fields are the same hegemonic system that, at huge costs, is trying to deprive our nation of nuclear technology and other modern technologies. This approach is a tangible manifestation of their identity; the same crimes they are committing in Palestine today."

