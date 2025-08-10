Health, food security is AEOI’s priority: Eslami

Speaking in the ceremony of equipping and operating the specialized wound treatment clinic of Rasoul Akram Hospital in Tehran, the AEOI head emphasized that his organization has prioritized the health and food security, so, it is planned to use nuclear technologies to apply this technology in various fields and make it available to various sectors.

He, who is the vice president, announced the equipping and operating of nine wound treatment clinics in the country, stating that five wound treatment centers have presently been put into operation in the country.

Eslami pointed out that eight wound treatment centers in Tehran and one center in Sabzevar are offering quality medical services to the patients.

Nuclear technology has proven to be really effective in the fields of medicine, agriculture, industry, and the environment, he noted.

The use of cold plasma technology in the treatment of wounds has yielded good and satisfactory results, he said, adding, “Based on the research results, we will expand the use of plasma technology in the field of treatment, so that all patients can benefit from cold plasma technology.”

"Today, the use of nuclear technology such as plasma is not limited to treating wounds, but is also used in the treatment of industrial wastewater and waste leachate, and the detoxification of agricultural products and dried fruits, especially pistachios," the AEOI chief continued.

The specialized wound treatment clinic of Rasoul Akram (S) Hospital was inaugurated in Tehran on Sunday with in a ceremony with the participation of Eslami, chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), CEO of Plasma Technology Development Company, a group of managers, university lecturers and prominent physicians in the country.

