Putin, Modi pledge to deepen strategic partnership

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media. "I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

The telephone call between the two leaders came after US President Donald Trump imposed punishing tariffs on India.

Trump on Wednesday announced he would double levies on Indian goods to 50 percent over New Delhi's purchasing of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A first salvo of 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods took effect on Thursday, with the additional 25 percent set to apply in three weeks.

Buying Russian oil saved India billions of dollars on import costs, keeping domestic fuel prices relatively stable.

