Putin receives Trump's envoy for key talks (+VIDEO)



The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks, days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or potentially face severe economic penalties that could also hit countries buying its oil.

Trump’s deadline for Putin ends on Friday. Washington has threatened “severe tariffs” and other economic penalties if the killing doesn’t stop.

More details have not been released so far.

MNA/