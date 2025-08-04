Trump says he will raise tariffs on India over Russian oil

Trump accused India in a social media post on Monday of buying and reselling “massive amounts” of Russian oil “for big profits”, Al Jazeera reported.

“They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” the US president wrote. “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

He did not specify the rate of the tariffs or when they would take effect. The US imported $87.4bn in Indian goods in 2024, according to US government data.

Last week, Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s levies on US products and purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.

Later on Monday, India rejected Western criticism of its business dealings with Russia, noting that the US and European countries have continued to import Russian goods and energy products after the war.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi’s imports “are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer”.

“In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable,” Jaiswal said in a statement. “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), India has been buying Russian oil at a discount since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, which unleashed heavy Western sanctions on Russia, including its energy sector.

MNA