Cleric urges for preserving national unity to tackle threats

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said that an unprecedented unity has emerged after the recent Israeli-US aggression on the country which has to be valued and preserved for the sake of the country.

The formation of a unified, coherent, and united identity at the level of 90 million Iranians, which demonstrated a novel manifestation of the combination of national and revolutionary identity.

"We witnessed the formation of a unified, coherent, and united identity by 90 million Iranians, which demonstrated a novel manifestation of the combination of national and revolutionary identity," Haj Ali Akbari said.

"This achievement was strategically even more important and effective than [Iran's] military response. National unity is the key to deterrence and security against enemies," the senior cleric said.

"This solidarity and harmony across the country was a sign of a divine miracle; something that would not have been possible except by the grace of God. The Iranian nation showed that it would withstand any attack with faith, wisdom, and courage."

MNA/6554361