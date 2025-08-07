Rumors about Iran-US talks "part of psychological warfare"

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei denied any time or place set for resumed negotiations with the United States, calling the recent rumors part of a 'psychological war' and an attempt to create 'tension' by the enemy.

In response to a question about the news about mediation by a country other than Oman for the indirect talks between Iran and the US, the Iranian spokesman said did not know about the source of such news.

He added that, "Over the past three to four weeks, fake and fabricated news has been repeatedly released, and their inaccuracies have been proven time and again. Some of this news aims to escalate the tensions."

He pointed to previous fake news about the evacuation of foreign embassies in Tehran as examples of such fake news.

"A specific diplomatic path has always existed through the interests section of the two countries (the Swiss Embassy in Tehran and the Pakistani Embassy in Washington). Moreover, it is natural for mediators to convey messages at different times, which is not unusual."

MNA/ISN1404051609938