5 die of malnutrition in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition, the Gaza Ministry of Health said on Monday.

All of those who died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours were adults, the ministry said, according to ABC News. 

The deaths bring the total number of people who have died due to hunger since the conflict began nearly two years ago to 180 people, including 93 children, the ministry said.

The ministry stated that the number of victims of hunger and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has thus reached 180, 93 of whom are children.

According to report, released by the World Food Program (WFP), Gaza residents are facing famine-like conditions, with 100,000 children and women suffering from severe malnutrition.

