One million women, girls starving in Gaza: UN says

In a post on X, the UN stated that one million women and girls are starving in Gaza. "This horrific situation is unacceptable and must end."

The UN continues to call for the delivery of lifesaving aid to all women and girls, an immediate ceasefire, and the release of all captives, according to Press TV.

Israel announced a partial pause in airstrikes last Sunday to allow more aid into Gaza, following international condemnation of widespread starvation and malnutrition deaths linked to its aid restrictions.

However, humanitarian organizations report that the aid entering the coastal enclave remains grossly insufficient, warning that without significantly more food, deaths from hunger will continue to rise.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitoring body, has confirmed that famine thresholds have been surpassed in parts of Gaza, particularly Gaza City. It describes the situation as a “worst-case scenario” unfolding in the besieged territory.

The World Health Organization reports that 63 of the 74 malnutrition-related deaths recorded in Gaza this year occurred in July alone, including 38 adults and 24 children under five.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the total number of starvation-related deaths has risen to 175, including 93 children.

Human rights groups are intensifying pressure on Israel to cease using starvation as a weapon of war.

Despite Israel’s claims that there is no starvation in Gaza, data from Cogat, the Israeli agency overseeing Gaza’s border crossings, reveals that between March and June, only 56,000 tons of food were allowed into Gaza—less than a quarter of the territory’s minimum needs for that period.

