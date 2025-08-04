UN condemns Israel’s deliberate killing of aid workers

In a social media post on Sunday, the UN Human Rights Office said deliberate killings of humanitarian workers may amount to war crimes.

The office highlighted an August 3 attack, where the Israeli military targeted a Red Crescent facility, killing one person and injuring at least three others.

The statement emphasized that humanitarian workers risk their lives to provide life-saving aid.

It called for an independent investigation into all civilian deaths in the war-torn territory.

“To date, at least 49 PRCS and 136 Civil Defense members have been killed. These workers continue to engage in life-saving efforts, putting their own lives at risk,” the statement added.

“There must be an independent investigation into all killings of civilians. Deliberate killings of humanitarian workers may amount to war crimes,” it noted.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, since the war began in Gaza, Israel has killed 51 staff members and volunteers, including nearly 30 people who were killed while carrying out humanitarian duties.

The statement emphasized that humanitarian workers are risking their lives to provide life-saving aid.

It called for an independent investigation into all civilian deaths in the war-torn territory.

More Palestinians die every single day due to forced starvation and malnutrition.

Parents watch their children waste away as deliberate aid restrictions from Israel mean hunger is becoming a killer across the besieged territory.

The whole Palestinian population was completely relying on UN agencies and other partners to distribute food. Israel has dismantled the UN-backed aid delivery system and replaced it with a controversial US-backed mechanism, which humanitarian aid workers and Gaza authorities say has only exacerbated the crisis.

The US-Israeli campaign of genocide, which began in October 2023, has so far killed about 60,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

MNA/