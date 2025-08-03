Iraq renews call for global recognition of Yazidi genocide

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the ministry said: On the anniversary of the genocide committed against the Yazidi component and other segments of our dear people at the hands of ISIS terrorist gangs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly recalls these brutal crimes against innocent civilians and reaffirms its strong condemnation of them.”

The ministry expressed its “deep solidarity with the victims and their families,” stressing “the importance of international acknowledgment of these violations as acts of genocide, systematic violence, and inhumane enslavement.”

It noted that efforts are ongoing to provide sustained support to survivors and their families, and to work toward the recovery of the abducted. The ministry emphasized the need to ensure survivors’ full access to their rights under Yazidi Female Survivors Law No. 8 of 2021, through Iraq’s embassies and consulates abroad.

The statement renewed Iraq’s appeal to the international community “to formally recognize the crimes committed against Yazidis and other communities as genocide,” and underscored “the necessity of international cooperation to recover the abducted and strengthen joint efforts with governments and international organizations to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities.”

The ministry concluded by affirming “its ongoing commitment to pursuing justice, securing international recognition of the genocide, and advancing the path toward recovery and reparation for those affected by these horrific crimes committed against the people of our beloved country.”

