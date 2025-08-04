Democrats urge Trump adm. to recognize Palestinian state

In a letter addressed to the US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, lawmakers wrote: "This tragic moment has highlighted for the world the long overdue need to recognize Palestinian self-determination.”

According to Anadolu Agency, the lawmakers highlighted French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent pledge to recognize Palestinian state at a UN meeting in September, which Rubio strongly rejected.

“We encourage the governments of other countries that have yet to recognize Palestinian statehood, including the United States, to do so as well,” the letter said.

Representative Ro Khanna, who is leading the initiative, told Axios that he "just started outreach this past week" and that "the response has been overwhelming."

"The recognition would come by embracing the 22 state Arab League Plan just passed this week that calls for a Palestinian state and the recognition of Israel as a Jewish democratic state," Khanna said.

He pointed out that over 147 countries have recognized a Palestinian state, saying: We cannot be isolated from the rest of the free world."

France, Britain, Canada, and Malta have indicated plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September, while Australia has signaled it may follow.

Spain, Norway and Ireland officially recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024, followed by Slovenia in June, bringing the total number of UN member states recognizing Palestine to 149 out of 193.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,300 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and deaths by starvation, AA report concluded.

MNA