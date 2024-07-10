Iraq court sentences to death ISIL leader widow: Judiciary

The wife of the polygamous Baghdadi was brought back to Iraq after being detained in Turkey, judicial sources said.

"The Karkh (west Baghdad) criminal court sentenced to death the wife of the terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for the crime of working with the Daesh terrorist group and detaining Yazidi women in her house," the Supreme Judicial Council said on its website, using an Arabic acronym for ISIL, according to AFP.

The slain leader's wife detained the Yazidis who "were later kidnapped" by ISIL terrorists in the Sinjar district of northern Iraq, it added.

A judicial source identified her as Asma Mohammed.

Washington announced in October 2019 that US troops had killed Baghdadi in an operation in northwestern Syria, five years after he proclaimed a "caliphate" across swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq.

MNA