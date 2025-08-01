  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 1, 2025, 6:38 PM

In past day;

At least 83 Palestinians killed, 554 injured in Gaza

At least 83 Palestinians killed, 554 injured in Gaza

TEHRAN, August 01 (MNA) – At least 83 people were killed and 554 injured in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza over the past 24 hours due to Israeli actions.

At least 83 people were killed and 554 injured in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza over the past 24 hours due to Israeli actions, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry via its official Telegram channel.

"In the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 83 [bodies] of the deceased (including one recovered from under the rubble) and 554 injured," the statement said.

This brings the total number of casualties from the escalation of the conflict in Gaza since October 2023 to 60,332 dead and over 147,000 injured.

MNA/

News ID 234939

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News