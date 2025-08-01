At least 83 Palestinians killed, 554 injured in Gaza

At least 83 people were killed and 554 injured in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza over the past 24 hours due to Israeli actions, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry via its official Telegram channel.

"In the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 83 [bodies] of the deceased (including one recovered from under the rubble) and 554 injured," the statement said.

This brings the total number of casualties from the escalation of the conflict in Gaza since October 2023 to 60,332 dead and over 147,000 injured.

MNA/