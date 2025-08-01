Slovenia first EU member to ban arms trade with Israel

The groundbreaking decision made on Thursday marks a notable shift in Slovenia's foreign policy and highlights the growing support for Palestinian rights within Europe.

The Slovenian government underscored that the ban was prompted by the dire humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, coupled with the European Union's perceived inaction regarding Israel's war in Gaza.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob emphasized that this move showcases Slovenia’s unwavering commitment to upholding international law and human rights.

"Responsible states must act, even if it means stepping ahead of others," he remarked, signaling Slovenia's willingness to take a stand for what it deems morally and legally right.

The Slovenian government said the decision was prompted by the European Union's inability to adopt concrete measures on Israel.

"Due to internal disagreements and disunity, the European Union is currently unable to fulfill this task," the statement said.

The Slovenian government condemned the denial of humanitarian access, saying: "The result of this is shameful: people in Gaza are dying because humanitarian aid is systematically denied to them. They are dying under the rubble, without access to drinking water, food, and basic healthcare."

"This is a complete denial of humanitarian access and a conscious prevention of basic conditions for survival. In such circumstances, it is the duty of every responsible state to act, even if this means taking a step ahead of others."

It said the government will prepare some more national measures against the current Israeli regime, "whose actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law," in the coming weeks.

Slovenia's decision builds on its previous recognition of Palestinian statehood in 2024 and follows a recent ban on the entry of two far-right Israeli ministers who have been accused of inciting violence against Palestinians.

This illustrates Slovenia’s increasingly proactive approach towards addressing issues related to human rights and international law in the conflict.

