Ghalibaf censures Knesset speaker shameful comments

In a post on his X account, Ghalibaf wrote, “Criminal Knesset speaker claims the starvation of Gaza’s children is “fake news”. Shame on You.”

"The world is witnessing the greatest #Genocide in history at your hands. Are UN experts, UNICEF and aid organizations lying, while only you tell the truth? You are a disgrace to humanity," Iranian parliament speaker added.

The latest report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, entitled "Thirst as a Weapon," says UN experts condemn Israel's deliberate dehydration and starvation of the Palestinian people.

The report of the United Nations Special Rapporteur in the occupied Palestinian territories, Ms. Francesca Albanese, entitled "Anatomy of Genocide," confirms the occurrence of genocide and deliberate famine in Gaza.

The recent official UNICEF report was titled "UN agencies warn that Gaza has crossed the threshold of famine."

Addressing the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament kicked off in Geneva on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf compared the Israeli genocide in Gaza to the atrocities committed by the Nazis, calling it a "systematic genocide" and warning that silence amounts to complicity.

MA/6547379