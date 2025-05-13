Iran reports 4.6% surge in mild steel output in April

Figures by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) released in a Monday report by Fars news agency showed that Iranian steel mills had produced 3.312 million metric tons (mt) of mild steel in the month to April 20.

Mild steel or semi-finished steel refers to three types of steel ingots, known as billet, bloom, and slab, that are used to make long steel products usually needed in the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

ISPA data showed that Iran’s production of billet and bloom had risen by 2.7% in the month to late April compared to the same period last year, to reach 1.969 million mt.

Steel slab production also rose by 7.6% over the same period to 1.343 million mt, the figures showed.

That comes as Iran had reported a considerable decline in its steel ingot output in the calendar year to late March. ISPA figures released in mid-March had put the country’s mild steel output at 26.953 million mt in the 11 months to late February, down 6.7% year on year.

Industry sources and government authorities have blamed energy supply restrictions for the fall in Iran’s steel production last calendar year.

ISPA’s latest figures showed that Iran’s steel products output had fallen by 2.1% year on year in the month to late April to reach 1.812 million mt.

The figures showed that Iran’s production of rebar (reinforcing bar) had increased by 4.1% compared to the April last year to reach 0.84 million mt, while IPE (I-beams) production had dropped by 41.6% and angle steel and U-steel output rose by 2.6% to amount to 0.065 and 0.08 million mt over the same period.

Iran is one of the 10 largest steel producers in the world. The country has reported a steady increase in its production and exports of steel in recent years amid a war between Ukraine and Russia that has affected regional and global supplies.

MP/PressTV