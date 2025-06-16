IAEA Board begins holding emergency session

English Al Mayadeen reported the begining of the emergency session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, at Russia's request, to discuss the Israeli aggression against Iran.

An extraordinary session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in connection with the Israeli strikes on Iran will be held on June 16 at Russia's request, Russia's Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced on June 13..

"At the request of the Russian Federation, an extraordinary session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held on Monday [June 16] morning to discuss Israel's attacks on Iran," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported citing sources that the council intends to hold a special session on June 16 at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna to consider the "technical aspects and consequences" of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

MNA