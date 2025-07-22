  1. World
3 killed, 3 injured in blast at Indian firecracker factory

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Three workers died while three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory located in Sivakasi area of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 3.50 pm in a privately owned firecracker factory located in Narayanapuram village in the Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families, Business Standard reported. 

An official statement from Chief Minister Stalin reads, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news of a fatal explosion that occurred today (21.07.2025) at around 3:50 PM in a privately owned firecracker factory located in Narayanapuram village, Sivakasi Taluk, Virudhunagar District."

