5 dead, 34 injured in firecracker factory blast in Punjab

The factory in the Singhwala village in the Lambi constituency, owned by one Tarsem Singh, was reduced to rubble due to the intensity of the explosion. The force of the blast was so intense that it brought down the entire double-storey structure, trapping many under the debris.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet. Most of the factory workers were migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Lambi, the explosion occurred between 12 midnight and 1 am. “Our teams reached the spot without delay. So far, we have recovered five bodies from the debris, and rescue operations are still underway to ensure no one else is trapped,” he told The Indian Express.

“Nearly 34 people have been injured, and referred to various hospitals. Some are admitted to the Civil Hospital in Badal, while others are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bathinda. As per current reports, all are in stable condition.”

