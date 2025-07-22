Iran to not give up its nuclear enrichment program

Iran on Monday confirmed it will not give up its nuclear enrichment program in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi confirmed that the U.S.’s top ambition to block all enrichment capabilities is unlikely to come to fruition, despite threats of intense international sanctions.

"We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride," Araghchi said. "Our enrichment is so dear to us," he said.

The foreign minister confirmed that the extent of the damage to Iran's nuclear facilities caused by the U.S. strikes last month was "serious," but he would not comment on whether any enriched uranium survived the strikes.

"Our facilities have been damaged – seriously damaged," Araghchi said. "The extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organization.

