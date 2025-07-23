  1. Politics
Iran, Italy FMs discuss regional, intl. developments on phone

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the recent regional and international developments.

In the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the recent military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran that took place in the midst of diplomatic process, meanining the indirect talks with the United States mediated by Oman and stressed the necessity of condemning this blatant violation of the law by all governments, stressing Iran's resolve to protect its interests and rights within the framework of the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the non-proliferation regime.

In the telephone conversation, the Italian Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized the necessity of using diplomacy and not using force in resolving international issues.

