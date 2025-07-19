Israel maybe attacked Syria to overthrow Ahmad Sharaa

"Perhaps Israel set a trap for Ahmad Sharaa. They might have shown him a very optimistic future, promising that everything would be okay if he signed a peace agreement. Donald Trump met him and other promises were also made. So Sharaa felt at ease, he thought he could send his rebels and troops to Suwayda province and entered the trap. Now, Israel has the chance to bomb not just Suwayda but also Damascus and fight against his soldiers," Tarek Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Israel conducted a series of powerful strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, including the Syrian Ministry of Defense building near the presidential palace. This escalation in the campaign, which the Israeli regime claims is in support of the Arab minority group in Suwayda province, follows several days of clashes that resulted in numerous casualties.

Amid the violence, the Syrian government and Druze leaders, who have historically been at the forefront of opposition forces against former President Bashar Assad and are now opposed to Sharaa’s government, reached a ceasefire on Wednesday.

As tensions mount, Israel appears to be strategically positioning itself to exploit the vulnerabilities of the ongoing Syrian government, according to Ahmad, who pointed to the deep-seated mistrust that characterizes relations between these two nations.

"I believe the situation is very dangerous," he said, adding the stakes were incredibly high for all involved.

The politician warned that Israeli actions could further destabilize the struggling Syrian government and reshape the power dynamics within Syria. Не added that these developments would have far-reaching consequences for regional security.

"We will see whether this will lead to a decisive shift in power or plunge the region into further chaos, but one thing is clear: the trap set for Damascus could have far-reaching consequences that extend well beyond its borders," Ahmed said.

