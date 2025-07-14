Iran to give decisive response to any miscalculation

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi says that if the enemy makes another mistake, Iranian soldiers are fully prepared to deliver a response that will make them regret.

During a visit to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Aerospace Force in Tehran on Monday, Mousavi congratulated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for having such capable military forces.

He also assured the Iranian nation that as long as these brave and powerful soldiers are present, they will not allow Iran’s security to be jeopardized.

The commander noted the strong morale and steadfastness among the armed forces, saying that they are working diligently, without the slightest interruption, to manufacture the arms needed to defend the country.

Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, the commander of the I.R.G.C. Aerospace Force, presented a report on “Operation True Promise III”, highlighting the operational and strategic readiness of the Iranian armed forces.

He said that military personnel remain ready with their “finger on the trigger” to counter any miscalculations or potential new adventures by the enemy.

