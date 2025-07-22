  1. World
As US wildfires rage:

Trump staff cuts force firefighters to clean toilets: critics

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – US Forest Service faced criticism from current and former employees who say federal workforce reductions under Trump administration have left fire teams understaffed, as the country grapples with US wildfire numbers this year.

However, more than a dozen active and retired US Forest Service employees told Reuters the agency is struggling to fill critical roles after approximately 5,000 employees - roughly 15% of its workforce - quit in the past five months, Reuters news agency reported. 

Accounts from firefighters in Oregon and New Mexico, as well as a fire chief recruiting support staff in the Pacific Northwest, said the vacancies have led to personnel held back from supporting frontline firefighting because of administrative duties.

The crew leader on an Oregon blaze said her team went hungry for several days, ran short of medical supplies, and had to scrounge for chainsaw fuel after support staff quit the agency during two rounds of "fork in the road" buyouts.

"I had guys who were going to bed hungry after working 16 hours," said the crew leader on the Alder Springs Fire, who asked not to be named for fear of losing her job.

