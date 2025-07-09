Wildfire shuts down airport in southern France

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – A fast-moving wildfire reached the outskirts of Marseille, France’s second-largest city, on Tuesday, leading its airport to be shut down, with residents told to stay indoors and shut all openings to be safe from the smoke.

Hundreds of firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire that reached the outskirts of the southern French city of Marseille on Tuesday, forcing people to stay indoors and the nearby airport to close.

Aided by firefighting helicopters and aircraft, the firefighters had the blaze under control by evening, officials said, but a forecast of more strong winds meant it might yet advance further towards France’s second most populous city.

The fire, fanned by winds of up to 70 kph (43 mph), could be smelt in the center of Marseille as thick clouds of smoke hovered over the city on the Mediterranean coast.

“It’s very striking - apocalyptic even,” said Monique Baillard, a resident of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, the town north of Marseille where officials said the fire started on a highway.

The fire has burnt through 700 hectares (1,730 acres) and was considered to be under control even though it is still burning, regional prefect Georges-Francois Leclerc said.

About 20 buildings have been at least partly hit by the fire but no fatalities have been reported and hundreds of homes have been saved by firefighters, he said. Over 700 firefighters were battling the blaze, aided by firefighting helicopters and aircraft.

Wildfires, which have become more destructive in Mediterranean countries in recent years and attributed to climate change, were also raging in northeastern Spain, where large parts of the country were on high alert for fires.

There were also fires last week on the Greek island of Crete and in Athens, as much of Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave.

As the fire was spreading, residents of Marseille received official alerts on their phones telling them to stay at home and put damp cloths on any openings.

“As we speak, it’s a battle,” Payan said, likening tackling the wildfire to “guerrilla warfare.”

“We’re waiting to see what happens overnight, because that’s critical too. Everything is strategic: wind speed, humidity, nightfall — every factor matters. Once again, it’s extremely complex, and the work is incredibly difficult.”

