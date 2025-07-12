Israeli assassination of Iran’s scientists a blow to world

In an interview with France’s Monte Carlo Radio on Saturday, Hassan Fartousi noted that at least 32 Iranian academics and scholars, who were not necessarily tied to Iran’s nuclear program, were assassinated by the Israeli regime during its war of aggression against the country last month, which he condemned as a violation of international law.

He emphasized that Iran’s scientific progress will continue without interruption.

The official said the Israeli regime deliberately targeted scientists and university professors in Iran, describing the assassinations as a major threat to “rationality, science, and peace.”

Fartousi warned that such attacks not only undermine scientific security but also threaten the psychological well-being of families, children, and students.

Describing the loss of the scientists as a profound tragedy for both Iran and the global scientific community, he emphasized that such atrocities have not weakened the resolve of Iran’s scientific society. Instead, they have strengthened national solidarity and the determination to pursue scientific advancement.

He highlighted the responsibility of the international community and its institutions, calling for immediate and effective measures, as well as adherence to relevant conventions that protect science and ensure the freedom and safety of scholars, to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

“UNESCO has established clear programs to protect the freedom and security of scientists, but these programs have been egregiously violated,” he noted.

Israel launched the war of aggression against Iran on June 13, killing dozens of military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes before attacking military, nuclear, and civilian sites across the country.

The Iranian Armed Forces launched powerful retaliatory strikes, targeting key positions across the Israeli-occupied territories and inflicting significant damage.

A ceasefire was announced on June 24.

MNA/IRN