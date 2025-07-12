Source denies Putin urged Iran for deal excluding enrichment

The informed source said Iran has not received any message from Putin regarding a zero enrichment nuclear deal with the US.

The source emphasized that no such issue has been mooted during the Russian president’s most recent meeting with an Iranian official, namely Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

No message regarding zero enrichment has been exchanged via the contact channels between Russia and Iran after that meeting either, the source said.

The comments came after Axios claimed that Putin has told both US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal in which Iran is unable to enrich uranium.

Iranian authorities have described uranium enrichment activities in the country as a red line, stressing that the homegrown capability is not up for negotiations at all.

